OPP Find Impaired Driver During RIDE Program On Hwy. 69

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with multiple offences.

On June 24, 2024, shortly after 10:00 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) check on Highway 69 in Carling Township. Officers stopped a vehicle to check the sobriety of the driver and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, John Koski, 52 years-of-age of St Catherines Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving while under suspension

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 15, 2024. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The West Parry Sound OPP would like to remind the public to call 911 should they suspect impaired driving.