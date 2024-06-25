Bracebridge Online Building Permits Applications Now Available

The Town of Bracebridge continues to modernize the way customers access information by adding building permits to its suite of online applications. Starting today, residents and contractors can conveniently apply for building permits and monitor the status of their application online experiencing a more efficient and transparent permit process, reducing the need for in-person visits and excess paperwork.

Key features of online permits include:

24/7 Access: Apply for permits anytime, anywhere with an internet connection.

User-Friendly Interface: Easy navigation, clear instructions and the ability to save progress along the way simplify the application process.

Real-Time Tracking: Monitor the status of the application and review updates and project comments.

Document Uploads: Securely upload necessary documents and plans directly through the platform.

Payment Options: Convenient online payment options for application fees.

Once online building applications are approved, applicants can access and print their Permit Card, and all building permit documents directly from their accounts.

To learn more and submit an online building permit application, visit bracebridge.ca/permits.



“The expansion of our online permit applications to include building permits is a significant step forward in modernizing our services and making them more accessible to residents and businesses. This platform will not only save time and resources but also improve the overall experience of applying for building permits in Bracebridge.” – Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge