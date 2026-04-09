Huntsville Resident Charged Again For Causing A Disturbance

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested an individual following a report of an assault in the Town of Huntsville.

On Thursday, April 2nd, 2026, at approximately 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault in progress near the intersection of Main Street East and Kitchen Road South. Upon arrival, officers located and arrested an individual who had assaulted a woman not known to the accused.

As a result of the investigation, Thomas Fletcher 36-years-old of Huntsville was arrested and charged with:

Assault

Cause a Disturbance

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was held for bail, and currently in custody. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Thursday April 9th, 2026, to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.