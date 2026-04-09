Bala To Join Major National Tree Planting Campaign Kicking Off On Earth Week

With rising temperatures and extreme weather affecting communities across Canada, Trees for Life is launching one of the spring’s largest coordinated urban tree planting efforts to help expand the country’s urban canopy where people live, work and play.
Kicking off during Earth Week (April 19-25), Trees for Life is supporting more than 40 community planting events across seven provinces in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Green Communities Canada, Landscape Ontario, and LEAF, alongside local governments, businesses, foundations and community volunteers. Together, they will plant more than 9,500 trees and 17,250 native plant species.
“Each tree planted is a promise of a greener future – of cleaner air, cooler cities and healthier neighborhoods,” says Mark Cullen, expert gardener and Past Chair, Trees for Life Board of Directors. “Together we can create thriving green spaces in the communities where Canadians live, work, and play.”
Trees for Life and the Arbor Day Foundation will invest more than $160,000 across five urban revitalization projects in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario this spring, enhancing flood resiliency, supporting ecological restoration and addressing the urban heat island effect. The collaboration builds on a successful 2025 pilot project with AWS, which added 2,400 new trees across three sites in Calgary and Montreal.
Five thousand trees and 16,000 native plants will take root this year through 24 community initiatives across six provinces, made possible by a joint $350,000 investment from Trees for Life and Green Communities Canada, tripling last year’s pilot program. Select plantings will take place this spring, with additional events slated for the fall.
Trees for Life is seeking volunteers to support various community plantings. Grab a shovel, dig in and help grow a greener future by volunteering at a local event. Advanced registration is required. Sign up at treesforlife.ca/events.
The Tree Effect: How Healthy Urban Tree Canopies Benefit Communities
Trees deliver powerful benefits, including:
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Nature’s Natural “Air Conditioning”: Shade from the urban tree canopy helps combat extreme heat, cooling the air by up to several degrees. It can also reduce air conditioning usage.
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Supporting Mental & Physical Health: Trees filter pollutants to improve air quality (key for those with asthma and other respiratory conditions). Plus, time spent in nature reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, improves mood and encourages physical activity.
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Climate Action: Experts agree tree planting is one of the most scalable, affordable and effective nature-based solutions to tackle climate change.
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Water management: Established trees help prevent shoreline erosion, filter pollutants to protect waterways and absorb stormwater to reduce flooding risks.
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Biodiversity: Trees create habitats to support wildlife.
“Beyond the environmental benefits, trees are essential building blocks that help vibrant communities take root,” says Marina Dimitriadis, Executive Director, Trees for Life. “From the cool breeze during a summer evening stroll, to the gathering spaces for quiet contemplation, exercise, discovery and play, trees drive a deeper connection to nature, to our neighbours and to our communities.”
Trees for Life’s Spring Planting Schedule
Additional planting events and partnerships will be added throughout the season.
* Select events seeking volunteers | advance volunteer registration is required at treesforlife.ca/events *
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DATE
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LOCATION
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DATE
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LOCATION
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APRIL
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April 19
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RICHMOND HILL, ON
Meander Park
In partnership with LEAF
300 trees | 100 shrubs
Register to volunteer
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April 20
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BALA, ON: Bala Sports Park
In partnership with Landscape Ontario, North Chapter
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April 22
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RICHMOND, BC: Terra Nova Park
In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and City of Richmond
500 trees
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April 22
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NOBLETON, ON: Bluff Trail
In partnership with LEAF
225 trees | 75 shrubs
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April 25
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MISSISSAUGA, ON: Arsenal Lands
In partnership with TRCA and supported by Polytainers and Canada Running Series
1,000 trees and shrubs
Register to volunteer
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April 25
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OAKVILLE, ON: Valleyridge Park
Co-Funded by Green Communities Canada, in partnership with Oakvillegreen Conservation Association
150 trees | 150 shrubs
Register to volunteer HERE
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April 25
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WHITBY, ON: Fallingbrook Park
In partnership with LEAF
375 trees | 125 shrubs
Register to volunteer
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MAY
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May 2
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AURORA, ON: Stewart Burnett Park
In partnership with LEAF
750 trees | 250 shrubs
Register to volunteer
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May 3
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OSHAWA, ON: Conlin Meadows Park
In partnership with LEAF
375 trees | 125 shrubs
Register to volunteer
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May 8
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MISSISSAUGA, ON: Arsenal Lands
In partnership with TRCA | Supported by St. Joseph’s Communications
500 trees
Registration open soon
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May 9
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VAUGHAN, ON: Concord Thornhill Regional Park
In partnership with LEAF
375 trees | 125 shrubs
Register to volunteer
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May 10
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NOBLETON, ON: Bluff Trail
In partnership with LEAF
375 trees | 125 shrubs
Register to volunteer
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May 12
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NOBLETON, ON: Bluff Trail
In partnership with LEAF
150 trees | 50 shrubs
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May 23
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LONDON, ON
Co-Funded by Green Communities Canada, in partnership with London Environmental Network and Community Living London
20 trees | 20 shrubs focusing on edible species
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May 26
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MARKHAM, ON: Robinson Creek
In partnership with LEAF
375 trees | 125 shrubs
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May 30
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TORONTO, ON: Biidaasige Park
In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and City of Toronto
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JUNE
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June 27
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EDMONTON, AB
In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and Cummins
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TBC
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RED DEER, AB
Co-Funded by Green Communities Canada, in partnership with Sustainable Red Deer Society
100 plants, including 20 trees and 20 shrubs
To learn more, donate, or suggest a project, visit treesforlife.ca, or follow @CdnTreesforLife on X, Facebook or Instagram.