Bala To Join Major National Tree Planting Campaign Kicking Off On Earth Week

With rising temperatures and extreme weather affecting communities across Canada, Trees for Life is launching one of the spring’s largest coordinated urban tree planting efforts to help expand the country’s urban canopy where people live, work and play.

Kicking off during Earth Week (April 19-25), Trees for Life is supporting more than 40 community planting events across seven provinces in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation , Green Communities Canada , Landscape Ontario , and LEAF , alongside local governments, businesses, foundations and community volunteers. Together, they will plant more than 9,500 trees and 17,250 native plant species.

“Each tree planted is a promise of a greener future – of cleaner air, cooler cities and healthier neighborhoods,” says Mark Cullen, expert gardener and Past Chair, Trees for Life Board of Directors. “Together we can create thriving green spaces in the communities where Canadians live, work, and play.”

Trees for Life and the Arbor Day Foundation will invest more than $160,000 across five urban revitalization projects in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario this spring, enhancing flood resiliency, supporting ecological restoration and addressing the urban heat island effect. The collaboration builds on a successful 2025 pilot project with AWS, which added 2,400 new trees across three sites in Calgary and Montreal.

Five thousand trees and 16,000 native plants will take root this year through 24 community initiatives across six provinces, made possible by a joint $350,000 investment from Trees for Life and Green Communities Canada , tripling last year’s pilot program. Select plantings will take place this spring, with additional events slated for the fall.

Trees for Life is seeking volunteers to support various community plantings. Grab a shovel, dig in and help grow a greener future by volunteering at a local event. Advanced registration is required. Sign up at treesforlife.ca/events.

The Tree Effect: How Healthy Urban Tree Canopies Benefit Communities

Trees deliver powerful benefits, including:

Nature’s Natural “Air Conditioning”: Shade from the urban tree canopy helps combat extreme heat, cooling the air by up to several degrees. It can also reduce air conditioning usage.

Supporting Mental & Physical Health: Trees filter pollutants to improve air quality (key for those with asthma and other respiratory conditions). Plus, time spent in nature reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, improves mood and encourages physical activity.

Climate Action: Experts agree tree planting is one of the most scalable, affordable and effective nature-based solutions to tackle climate change.

Water management: Established trees help prevent shoreline erosion, filter pollutants to protect waterways and absorb stormwater to reduce flooding risks.

Biodiversity: Trees create habitats to support wildlife.

“Beyond the environmental benefits, trees are essential building blocks that help vibrant communities take root,” says Marina Dimitriadis, Executive Director, Trees for Life. “From the cool breeze during a summer evening stroll, to the gathering spaces for quiet contemplation, exercise, discovery and play, trees drive a deeper connection to nature, to our neighbours and to our communities.”

Trees for Life’s Spring Planting Schedule

Additional planting events and partnerships will be added throughout the season.

* Select events seeking volunteers | advance volunteer registration is required at treesforlife.ca/events *

 DATE LOCATION DATE LOCATION APRIL April 19 RICHMOND HILL, ON Meander Park In partnership with LEAF 300 trees | 100 shrubs Register to volunteer April 20 BALA, ON: Bala Sports Park In partnership with Landscape Ontario, North Chapter April 22 RICHMOND, BC: Terra Nova Park In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and City of Richmond 500 trees April 22 NOBLETON, ON: Bluff Trail In partnership with LEAF 225 trees | 75 shrubs April 25 MISSISSAUGA, ON: Arsenal Lands In partnership with TRCA and supported by Polytainers and Canada Running Series 1,000 trees and shrubs Register to volunteer April 25 OAKVILLE, ON: Valleyridge Park Co-Funded by Green Communities Canada, in partnership with Oakvillegreen Conservation Association 150 trees | 150 shrubs Register to volunteer HERE April 25 WHITBY, ON: Fallingbrook Park In partnership with LEAF 375 trees | 125 shrubs Register to volunteer MAY May 2 AURORA, ON: Stewart Burnett Park In partnership with LEAF 750 trees | 250 shrubs Register to volunteer May 3 OSHAWA, ON: Conlin Meadows Park In partnership with LEAF 375 trees | 125 shrubs Register to volunteer May 8 MISSISSAUGA, ON: Arsenal Lands In partnership with TRCA | Supported by St. Joseph’s Communications 500 trees Registration open soon May 9 VAUGHAN, ON: Concord Thornhill Regional Park In partnership with LEAF 375 trees | 125 shrubs Register to volunteer May 10 NOBLETON, ON: Bluff Trail In partnership with LEAF 375 trees | 125 shrubs Register to volunteer May 12 NOBLETON, ON: Bluff Trail In partnership with LEAF 150 trees | 50 shrubs May 23 LONDON, ON Co-Funded by Green Communities Canada, in partnership with London Environmental Network and Community Living London 20 trees | 20 shrubs focusing on edible species May 26 MARKHAM, ON: Robinson Creek In partnership with LEAF 375 trees | 125 shrubs May 30 TORONTO, ON: Biidaasige Park In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and City of Toronto JUNE June 27 EDMONTON, AB In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and Cummins TBC RED DEER, AB Co-Funded by Green Communities Canada, in partnership with Sustainable Red Deer Society 100 plants, including 20 trees and 20 shrubs

To learn more, donate, or suggest a project, visit treesforlife.ca, or follow @CdnTreesforLife on X, Facebook or Instagram.