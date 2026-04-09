Bala To Join Major National Tree Planting Campaign Kicking Off On Earth Week

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-

With rising temperatures and extreme weather affecting communities across Canada, Trees for Life is launching one of the spring’s largest coordinated urban tree planting efforts to help expand the country’s urban canopy where people live, work and play.

Kicking off during Earth Week (April 19-25), Trees for Life is supporting more than 40 community planting events across seven provinces in partnership with the Arbor Day FoundationGreen Communities CanadaLandscape Ontario, and LEAF, alongside local governments, businesses, foundations and community volunteers. Together, they will plant more than 9,500 trees and 17,250 native plant species.

“Each tree planted is a promise of a greener future – of cleaner air, cooler cities and healthier neighborhoods,” says Mark Cullen, expert gardener and Past Chair, Trees for Life Board of Directors. “Together we can create thriving green spaces in the communities where Canadians live, work, and play.”

Trees for Life and the Arbor Day Foundation will invest more than $160,000 across five urban revitalization projects in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario this spring, enhancing flood resiliency, supporting ecological restoration and addressing the urban heat island effect. The collaboration builds on a successful 2025 pilot project with AWS, which added 2,400 new trees across three sites in Calgary and Montreal.

Five thousand trees and 16,000 native plants will take root this year through 24 community initiatives across six provinces, made possible by a joint $350,000 investment from Trees for Life and Green Communities Canada, tripling last year’s pilot program. Select plantings will take place this spring, with additional events slated for the fall.

Trees for Life is seeking volunteers to support various community plantings. Grab a shovel, dig in and help grow a greener future by volunteering at a local event. Advanced registration is required. Sign up at treesforlife.ca/events.

The Tree Effect: How Healthy Urban Tree Canopies Benefit Communities
Trees deliver powerful benefits, including:

“Beyond the environmental benefits, trees are essential building blocks that help vibrant communities take root,” says Marina Dimitriadis, Executive Director, Trees for Life. “From the cool breeze during a summer evening stroll, to the gathering spaces for quiet contemplation, exercise, discovery and play, trees drive a deeper connection to nature, to our neighbours and to our communities.”

Trees for Life’s Spring Planting Schedule
Additional planting events and partnerships will be added throughout the season.

* Select events seeking volunteers | advance volunteer registration is required at treesforlife.ca/events *

DATE

LOCATION

DATE

LOCATION

APRIL

April 19

RICHMOND HILL, ON

Meander Park

In partnership with LEAF

300 trees | 100 shrubs

Register to volunteer

April 20

BALA, ON: Bala Sports Park

In partnership with Landscape Ontario, North Chapter

April 22

RICHMOND, BC: Terra Nova Park

In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and City of Richmond

500 trees

April 22

NOBLETON, ON: Bluff Trail

In partnership with LEAF 

225 trees 75 shrubs 

April 25

MISSISSAUGA, ON: Arsenal Lands

In partnership with TRCA and supported by Polytainers and Canada Running Series

1,000 trees and shrubs

Register to volunteer

April 25

OAKVILLE, ON: Valleyridge Park

Co-Funded by Green Communities Canada, in partnership with Oakvillegreen Conservation Association

150 trees | 150 shrubs

Register to volunteer HERE

April 25

WHITBY, ON: Fallingbrook Park

In partnership with LEAF

375 trees | 125 shrubs 

Register to volunteer

MAY

May 2

AURORA, ON: Stewart Burnett Park

In partnership with LEAF

750 trees | 250 shrubs

Register to volunteer

May 3

OSHAWA, ON: Conlin Meadows Park

In partnership with LEAF

375 trees | 125 shrubs

Register to volunteer

May 8

MISSISSAUGA, ON: Arsenal Lands

In partnership with TRCA | Supported by St. Joseph’s Communications

500 trees

Registration open soon

May 9

VAUGHAN, ON: Concord Thornhill Regional Park

In partnership with LEAF

375 trees | 125 shrubs

Register to volunteer

May 10

NOBLETON, ON: Bluff Trail

In partnership with LEAF

375 trees | 125 shrubs

Register to volunteer

May 12

NOBLETON, ON: Bluff Trail

In partnership with LEAF 

150 trees | 50 shrubs

May 23

LONDON, ON

Co-Funded by Green Communities Canada, in partnership with London Environmental Network and Community Living London

20 trees | 20 shrubs focusing on edible species

May 26

MARKHAM, ON: Robinson Creek

In partnership with LEAF

375 trees | 125 shrubs

May 30

TORONTO, ON: Biidaasige Park

In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and City of Toronto

JUNE

June 27

EDMONTON, AB

In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and Cummins

TBC

RED DEER, AB

Co-Funded by Green Communities Canada, in partnership with Sustainable Red Deer Society

100 plants, including 20 trees and 20 shrubs
 

To learn more, donate, or suggest a project, visit treesforlife.ca, or follow @CdnTreesforLife on XFacebook or Instagram.

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