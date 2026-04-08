Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation CEO Announces Leave To Focus On Health

By Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation

I am writing to share a personal update with our community.

After much thought, I have made the decision to step away from my role as Chief Executive Officer of the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation for an indefinite period to focus on my health. As many in the community are aware, I am living with stage 4 breast cancer, and my priority at this time is to continue treatment and dedicate my energy to that journey.

Serving this community has been an incredible honour. Throughout my time with the Foundation, I have been continually inspired by the generosity, compassion, and shared commitment to ensuring excellent healthcare close to home. Whether through donations, advocacy, volunteering, or simple belief in the importance of local healthcare, this community has made a meaningful difference.

Because of that support, together we have been able to advance important milestones at GBGH, including the opening of the MRI and the establishment of a mammography program, millions of dollars in investment in capital equipment across the hospital, and the launch of the We See You – Inside and Out campaign to support the expansion of mental health services and important equipment and renovation needs. These achievements belong to the community that made them possible.

While I step away, I do so with great confidence in the strength of the Foundation. A dedicated and capable team remains focused on advancing our strategic priorities, supported by a strong Board of Directors and working in close partnership with the hospital’s leadership team. The Foundation’s work will continue without interruption, and the mission remains as strong as ever.

On a personal note, I am deeply grateful for the kindness, trust, and support I have experienced through this role. It has been a privilege to be part of a community so deeply committed to caring for one another.

Thank you for everything you do to support healthcare in North Simcoe.

Nicole Kraftscik

Chief Executive Officer

Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation