Haliburton Highlands OPP Youth Police Academy A Success

Big News from the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

We are beyond excited to announce our VERY FIRST Youth Police Academy and it’s already off to an amazing start! 20 enthusiastic students were accepted into the program, and they’ve been bringing the energy since day one. The academy kicked off with orientation on March 25, 2026, followed by a second action-packed class on April 1, 2026.Throughout the academy, students will get an inside look at the many specialized units within the OPP, with guest speakers sharing their real-world experiences and expertise.

April 1st was a huge highlight! Students had the incredible opportunity to watch a K9 demonstration and learn about the unique and vital roles of our ERT (Emergency Response Team) and SAVE Unit (Snow Vehicle, All terrain Vehicle, Vessel Enforcement/Education). We’re so proud of this group and can’t wait to see what they learn next. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!