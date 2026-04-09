Toronto To Gravenhurst Will Cost Adults $66 On The Northlander Train

Today, Premier Doug Ford was in North Bay to mark a critical step in the Northlander passenger rail service’s return to service later this year, 14 years after it was cancelled by the previous government. This return to service, which fulfils a key commitment as part of the province’s $70 billion plan to invest in public transit across Ontario, will take place following several months of rigorous testing now taking place along the entire route from Cochrane and Timmins to Union Station in downtown Toronto.

“For the first time in 14 years, the Northlander is back in Northern Ontario,” said Premier Doug Ford. “When it returns to service later this year, the Northlander will connect people across Northern Ontario to life-changing opportunities, school, vital medical appointments and more, while strengthening local towns and industries along the entire route, creating good jobs and economic growth across the north for years to come.”

The province is nearing completion of “burn-in” testing on the first trainset, which has travelled more than 1,600 kilometres in conditions that simulate regular service. The train will soon enter the next phase of testing and commissioning, known as Revenue Service Demonstration (RSD). During this phase of testing, Ontario Northland will train staff on the equipment, run emergency exercises, test schedules and make sure all safety and operating systems are working properly along the full Northlander route. This phase will simulate normal operations, including station stops and announcements, before the line opens to the public.

The second trainset has arrived in Ontario and will soon begin its own testing and commissioning along the Northlander corridor. A confirmed return-to-service date will be announced in the coming months as testing proceeds. The province has also released anticipated fares at launch, which are approximately 10 per cent above the standard rate of travel on the existing Ontario Northland bus service. This price is designed to be competitive and accessible, while reflecting the cost of operating a more reliable and consistent passenger rail service.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is protecting Ontario by restoring the Northlander and delivering reliable transportation for northern communities,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “This milestone brings us one step closer to connecting people to jobs, health care and opportunities across northeastern Ontario.”

Many northern communities do not have access to taxis, local transit, rideshare or community transportation, making it harder for residents to reach Northlander stations or complete their trip from beginning to end.​ To help address this, the Ontario government introduced the Building Homes and Improving Transportation Infrastructure Act, that would establish a Northern Rideshare Framework to support the growth of rideshare services in communities along the Northlander corridor. The framework would give municipalities the tools to support local rideshare services, while helping inform a future provincewide approach.

The Northlander will travel 740 kilometres between Timmins and Toronto, with a rail connection to Cochrane, for a total of 16 stops.