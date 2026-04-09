Four Break And Enters Has Huntsville OPP Looking For Tips

Officers from the Huntsville Detachment are investigating four break and enters and are asking for the public’s assistance.

March 27, 2026 – Main Street, Huntsville

At approximately 2:50 a.m., an unknown suspect broke a window and gained entry to a restaurant on Main Street near John Street. An unknown amount of cash was taken. Video surveillance captured a suspect wearing a grey and black coat with hood up, dark pants and dark footwear with white accents. (Image 1 above)

April 3, 2026 – Arrowhead Park Road, Huntsville

During the morning hours, a storage unit on Arrowhead Park Road was broken into. A late-model white Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck was observed in the area. Two people were seen; one described as heavy-set. Items of unknown value were taken. (Image 2 above)

April 4, 2026 – Highway 60, Lake of Bays

Between 12:18 a.m. and 12:26 a.m., a business on Highway 60 near Tally Ho Beach Road was broken into by a suspect wearing a scarf around his neck and a bulky coat. Various items of unknown value were stolen. (Image 3 above)

April 4, 2026 – King William Street, Huntsville

At approximately 1:48 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter at a business on King William Street. The suspect gained entry by smashing the front door and removed an unknown amount of cash. Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a dark-coloured coat with hood up, the face appeared covered. The suspect left area in a four-door silver sedan. (Image 4 above)

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.