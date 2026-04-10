SIU Called In After Disturbance In Penetanguishene

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following a disturbance in Penetanguishene.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, shortly before 9:00 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a residence on Main Street. As a result of the investigation, an individual was located and taken into custody at a residence on Wolfe Street. During the arrest, the individual sustained an injury.

As the SIU has invoked its mandate, the OPP will not be able to provide further information.

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