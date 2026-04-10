Two Vehicle Collision Results In Fatal Injuries On Hwy. 69 In Carling

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles where one person has died.

On April 9, 2026, at approximately 7:15 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 69 near Woods Road in Carling Township.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) team. The highway will remain closed to facilitate removal of the involved vehicles and to clean up debris on the highway.

Further information will be provided when available.