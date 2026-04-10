Flood Watch Is In Effect In The District Until Friday, April 17th

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising
area residents and visitors that a Flood Watch is in effect in the district until Friday, April
17, 2026.
This message will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District
for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of Haliburton,
within the Severn, Boyne, Burnt, Gull, Pickerel, Seguin, Magnetawan and Muskoka River
Watersheds.
Runoff into local lakes and rivers is anticipated to increase with forecasted rainfall and
warmer temperatures resulting in elevated lake water levels and river flows.
MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is
safe ice. Anyone planning to venture onto the ice should check the ice conditions often,
plan ahead, and be prepared for an emergency.
Higher than normal water flow conditions are occurring throughout the area due to recent
rainfall and snowmelt. Slippery stream banks and fast flowing, cold water will create
hazardous conditions around all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close
watch on weather conditions, regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near
fast-moving rivers and streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.
Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should
continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to
rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.
Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as
runoff from rainfall and melting snow enter watercourses.
The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.
Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
The 7-day weather forecast is predicting daytime highs of 4°C to 20°C and overnight lows
between -4°C and 10°C with up to 90 mm of rainfall.
River flows in many areas of the district remain elevated. Lake water levels in most areas of the district are within normal operating ranges, although lake water levels increased
following last week’s precipitation.
Additional precipitation and warmer temperatures are forecasted.
Snow conditions across the district remain near normal for this time of year.