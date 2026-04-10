Local Philanthropist Just Donated Another $1M To South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

In an extraordinary act of generosity, longtime supporter

Bob Jacob has made a second one-million-dollar gift to the South Muskoka Hospital

Foundation, just six months after an initial million-dollar donation. This brings Bob’s

cumulative lifetime giving to an unprecedented level and establishes him as the largest

living donor in the hospital foundation’s history.

Notably, both transformational gifts were made through gifts of publicly traded securities;

a form of giving that maximizes impact for the hospital and can provide significant tax

benefits to the donor. Through this thoughtful approach to giving, Bob has ensured that the

full value of his generosity goes to advancing patient care.

“Our hospital is the heart of this community,” says Bob. “Supporting its future is one of the

most meaningful investments I can make, and giving through stocks is easy. I challenge

other donors: why wait?”

Bob’s latest contribution builds on his legacy of philanthropy that has spanned years. With

his total giving now over $2.2 million, Bob’s impact will be felt across patient care,

medical advancements, and expanded access to critical health services for generations to

come.

“In just six months, Bob has doubled down on his commitment to our patients and our

mission. His extraordinary generosity strengthens our ability to deliver high quality care

close to home.” Says Foundation Executive Director, Leah Walker.

In recognition of his historic generosity, South Muskoka Hospital has honoured Bob and

his late wife Lynn with recognition on the South Muskoka Hospital’s visitor entranceway.

Foundation Board Chair Dan Brooks noted, “Philanthropy at this level inspires others.

Bob’s leadership challenges all of us to think bigger about what’s possible for healthcare in

our region.” –