Southern Georgian Bay OPP Report Multiple Drug Related Driving Incidents

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated several incidents involving alcohol and drug-related driving over the past 24 hours, highlighting the continued risk impaired drivers pose to the public.

On the afternoon of April 9, 2026, officers responded to a traffic complaint in Tiny Township after reports of a driver exhibiting signs of impairment leaving a local business. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the registered owner’s address. The driver was exhibiting signs of alcohol impairment, and open alcohol was also located within the vehicle.

As a result of this investigation, Ljiljana Reiner, 57 years, of Tiny Township, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 Milligrams

Novice Driver – Blood Alcohol Above Zero

Driving Motor Vehicle With Open Container of Liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 21, 2026.

Later that evening, in a parking lot on Simcoe Road 93 in Midland, police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver seated in a running vehicle. The 74 year-old male from Midland registered an “Alert” on a roadside screening device, and a seven-day administrative driver’s licence suspension was issued.

A third incident occurred just after midnight when officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 400 in Tay Township for an equipment violation. Investigation revealed the driver was operating a motor vehicle while under suspension and had cannabis readily available inside the vehicle. Further cannabis was located during a search, resulting in multiple charges to a 40 year-old male of London under the Highway Traffic Act and Cannabis Control Act.

The OPP relies on timely information from the public to identify and stop impaired drivers before serious harm occurs. Anyone who observes a suspected impaired driver is urged to call 911 immediately. Reports from concerned community members continue to play a critical role in preventing tragedies on Ontario roads.