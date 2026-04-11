Huntsville YMCA Employment Centre Seeks Support From Community For Move To Give Fundraiser

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is inviting our incredible community to come together, get moving, and make a difference during the 12th annual Move to Give fundraising event, proudly presented by PureHealth Pharmacy. This much-loved tradition is your chance to participate in fun, local activities while raising vital funds to ensure everyone in our community has access to life-changing YMCA programs and services.

From April 11 to 18, YMCA Health, Fitness & Aquatics centres and Employment Service centres across the region—including right here in Huntsville—will host a variety of events designed to bring people together and inspire action. At the heart of Move to Give is a shared commitment to inclusivity and support. Every dollar raised helps break down financial barriers, opening the doors to YMCA programs and services for more individuals and families in need.

This year, the Y is aiming high with a goal of raising $100,000, and the Huntsville YMCA Employment & Learning Services Centre is stepping up with an exciting Cycle-a-thon event! On Tuesday, April 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., YMCA staff and visitors will take turns pedaling on spin bikes to raise funds for the Y’s Learning Services department. These funds will directly support programs and initiatives that empower individuals to learn, grow, and thrive.

Last year, this dedicated team raised over $5,000—an incredible achievement! With the support of our community, the Y is confident they can reach this milestone again. Whether you’re hopping on a bike or cheering from the sidelines, we’d love to see you at the Huntsville YMCA Employment & Learning Services Centre, located at 60 King William Street.

Let’s shine brighter together! To join the fun or support the Huntsville YMCA team, visit www.MoveToGive.ca. Together, we can create a stronger, healthier, and more connected community.