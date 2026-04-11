West Parry Sound OPP Charge Four People With Drug Related Charges

The North East Region Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the West Parry Sound OPP detachment, the OPP North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) have arrested and charged four people with drug related offences.

On March 28, 2026, members of the North East Region CSCU assisted by West Parry Sound OPP, OPP ERT, OPP TRU and OPP Canine executed a drug warrant at a residence on Waubeek Street in the Town of Parry Sound.

A search of the residence, officers seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be cocaine with an estimated street value of $5200, two firearms and $25,000 in Canadian currency.

October Dixon 30 years -of-age from Parry Sound was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – two counts

Unauthorized possession of a firearm – two counts

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 16, 2026

John Downey, 62 years-of-age from Parry Sound was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – two counts

Unauthorized possession of a firearm – two counts

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 10, 2026.

Destiny Steeves, 25 years-of-age of Parry Sound was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5000

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 16, 2026

Shaywarne Weekes 30 years-of-age from Lachine Quebec was arrested and charged with:

Failure to comply with undertaking

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Obstruct Peace officer

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 16, 2026.