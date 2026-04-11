Chaulk Announces Acquisition Of All About Kitchens

Expanding Cabinetry Reach Across Cottage Country and Beyond Acquisition positions Chaulk for continued growth while carrying forward the legacy of All About Kitchens

Chaulk, one of Canada’s highest producing cabinetry facilities per square foot, is proud to announce the acquisition of All About Kitchens, a well-established cabinetry and kitchen design company founded by Michael Smith.

This strategic acquisition marks a major growth milestone for Chaulk, strengthening its ability to serve a larger regional footprint and increasing its capacity to deliver custom cabinetry solutions across Ontario.

Based in Minden, Ontario, Chaulk has experienced significant growth over the past 17 years, expanding from a 600-square-foot home garage operation into a 5,000-square-foot

cabinetry facility employing 12 full-time team members.

With the acquisition of All About Kitchens, Chaulk will expand its operations by an additional 15,000 square feet, representing a meaningful increase in market share and service capacity across the region.

A Stronger Presence Across the Highlands, Muskoka and the Kawarthas

Together, Chaulk and All About Kitchens now represent one of the largest cabinetry service

footprints across Ontario, with a home base that includes the Haliburton Highlands and

Musoka, while continuing to serve major centres such as the Kawarthas, Ottawa and the

Greater Toronto Area.

This expanded presence strengthens Chaulk’s ability to deliver its signature combination of

craftsmanship, efficiency, and custom design, while supporting increased production and

growth opportunities.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Chaulk, and one that represents meaningful growth for our company,” says Trevor Chaulk, President of Chaulk. “All About Kitchens has built an incredible reputation, and we’re genuinely excited to work alongside another great team.

We see this as a major step forward in expanding our reach, increasing capacity, and continuing to deliver the quality and service our clients and builder partners expect.”

“All About Kitchens has always been about craftsmanship, trust, and the people behind the

work. I’m honoured to have Trevor Chaulk take on this legacy, and I’m confident he will lead the team forward with the same care, passion, and commitment to excellence,” says Michael Smith, Founder of All About Kitchens.

What This Means for Chaulk

This acquisition supports Chaulk’s ongoing strategic focus on growth, operational efficiency,

and product innovation. The company continues to invest in production capacity and

systems that allow it to deliver industry-leading timelines without sacrificing quality.

Chaulk will work closely with the All About Kitchens team to ensure a smooth transition,

maintaining the high standard of service clients have come to trust, while expanding the

opportunities available through a larger combined operation.

About Chaulk Chaulk is a custom cabinetry company based in Minden, Ontario, producing cabinetry for homes and businesses across Ontario. From kitchens and bathrooms to home offices, garages and more, Chaulk is known for superior quality, efficient timelines, and a community-based approach. Visit: www.shopchaulk.com

About All About Kitchens

All About Kitchens is a cabinetry and kitchen design company known for craftsmanship, client trust, and a strong regional reputation. Founded by Michael Smith, the company has served homeowners and builders across Ontario for nearly 30 years. Visit: www.allaboutkitchens.ca

*This Article Is Sponsored By Chaulk