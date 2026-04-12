Algonquin Highlands’ Angle Of Repose Wins OAA Design Excellence Award

The Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) has revealed the winners of its 2026 Design Excellence Awards, as well as its Service Awards program. These projects, practices, and

individuals will be celebrated at this year’s OAA Conference, Collaboration Powering Innovation, taking place next month in the Waterloo Region.

The OAA regulates the practice of architecture in the province to protect the public interest. Its biennial Design Excellence Awards program celebrates the work of Ontario practices anywhere in the world. This year’s collection features a diverse range of building

types, including sustainably designed community centres, innovative housing solutions, revitalized academic and cultural facilities, and transformative public spaces.

An esteemed panel of design experts has chosen 10 winning projects for this year’s Design Excellence Awards. The selection process began with 96 submissions, which were narrowed down to a shortlist of 20 finalists. Each winning project was carefully evaluated against

key criteria, including creativity, context, sustainability, good design/good business, and legacy.

Submissions also required inclusion of Energy Use Intensity (EUI) metrics, reflecting the OAA’s commitment to pursuing climate stability in the public interest and ensuring sustainable, resilient design remains a critical component of any successful project.

“The 2026 Design Excellence Awards showcase exciting examples of the quality work being performed by members of Ontario’s architecture profession, as well as the clear impact our built spaces can have on our communities,” says OAA President Lara McKendrick. “This year’s winning projects highlight a diverse range of building types and innovative approaches. By mandating the submission of Energy Use Intensity metrics for all candidates, the OAA is pleased to actively advance climate stability and ensure

sustainable design remains a core priority for the profession.”

The 10 winners, in alphabetical order, are:

• Angle of Repose

Algonquin Highlands, Ontario

Reasonable Projects Inc.;

• Beaverton Heights Modular Transitional Housing

Beaverton, Ontario

Montgomery Sisam Architects;

• Carmen Corbasson Community Centre

Mississauga, Ontario

Diamond Schmitt Architects;

• Kìwekì Point

Ottawa, Ontario

Janet Rosenberg & Studio Inc. (Prime Consultant and

Landscape Architect) and Patkau Architects Inc. (Architect);

• Koffler Scientific Reserve

Toronto, Ontario

Montgomery Sisam Architects;

• Schwartz Reisman Innovation Campus, University of

Toronto

Toronto, Ontario

Teeple Architects (Architect of Record; now Teeple Architects

Canada Inc.) and Weiss/Manfredi

Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism (Design Architect);

• The Marianne and Edward Gibson Art Museum

Burnaby, British Columbia

Hariri Pontarini Architects (Design Architect) and Iredale

Architecture (Architect of Record);

• Toronto and Region Conservation Authority

Headquarters

Toronto, Ontario

Bucholz McEvoy Architects and ZAS Architects Inc.;

• Toronto Public Library – Bridlewood Branch

Toronto, Ontario

Ken Fukushima Architecture in association with David

Fujiwara Architect; and

• Ulster House

Toronto, Ontario

LGA Architectural Partners Ltd.

These projects, along with the teams behind them, will be celebrated during the OAA Conference at the Celebration of Excellence, held at Tapestry Hall in Cambridge on the evening of Thursday, May 14.

At the event, the OAA will also reveal which projects won the Michael V. and Wanda Plachta Award (for projects that cost less than $8 million to build) and the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Design Excellence in Architecture (the best Design Excellence project

located in Ontario).

The event will also reveal the winner of the People’s Choice Award—the top project as voted by the public. For this last award, a special two-week online voting period begins today on Wednesday, April 8, with individuals encouraged to select their personal favourite among the 10 winners. Cast your vote now on the OAA Website. The Celebration of Excellence will also fete Brigitte Shim and A. Howard Sutcliffe, joint recipients of the Lifetime Design Achievement award, who are the founding partners of Shim-Sutcliffe Architects. Established in 1991, the firm is acclaimed internationally for its timeless designs that integrate architecture, landscape, and interior spaces.

Earlier in the day, additional OAA Award winners will be honoured at a special Recognition Lunch. The Ottawa/Gatineau-based Juxta Architects Inc. is the winner of Best Emerging Practice—a biennial award for a nascent firm that demonstrates a clear vision, well

articulated goals, and proven strategies.

Michael McClelland is the recipient of the 2026 Medal of Service, celebrated for his outstanding dedication and leadership as an OAA member. A renowned expert in heritage conservation and adaptive reuse, he has shaped communities through transformative projects like Toronto’s Distillery District and Union Station’s revitalization. His dedication to advocacy, mentorship, and design excellence has made a profound mark on Canada’s architectural landscape and beyond.

In addition, William N. Greer, William Lobban, and Jacqueline Toi Mei Chan will be posthumously added to the Honour Roll, which recognizes prominent deceased members of the profession.

Profiles of the 10 Winners and 10 Finalists are available on the OAA Website and will be published in the forthcoming OAA Awards 2026 book and shared via the Association’s social media channels.