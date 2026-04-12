New Art Display In Gravenhurst Features Work By Deby Melillo

The Town of Gravenhurst and the Muskoka Discovery Centre are pleased to announce there is a new display of artwork at the municipal office (3-5 Pineridge Gate).

The new display features work by Orillia-based artist Deby Melillo.

Melillo’s work is hanging in the lobby and in the council chambers.

People can check out the lobby display during regular business hours – Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – and the display in the council chambers is viewable during committee meetings and council meetings.

Melillo describes herself as an emerging artist who has been “joyfully splashing paint around for the past five years.”

She noted her work has been displayed in a variety of locations, including at the Orillia Opera House, the Severn Township municipal office, and the Muskoka Discovery Centre in Gravenhurst.

“My work leans towards abstract pieces with a floral whisper and landscapes that play with mood and movement,” Melillo said. “I paint on everything from small canvases to the biggest ones I can get my hands on. The larger the surface, the happier I am. Bold colour is my love language and I’m endlessly fascinated by the positive emotions it can spark.”

The Town of Gravenhurst’s Public Art Advisory Committee spearheads the art showcase project at the municipal office. The Muskoka Discovery Centre sources the work on display.

Thanks to everyone who helps make this project possible.