Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired At A RIDE Check

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver following a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check in Huntsville.

On Wednesday April 8, 2026, at approximately 10:49 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE check on Brunel Road in Huntsville. An impaired driving investigation was initiated, resulting in the arrest of 35-year-old Michael Ryan of Huntsville , who has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 5, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.