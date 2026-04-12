Planned Power Outage At South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Tuesday

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is advising the community of a planned temporary power interruption at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) as part of a scheduled infrastructure upgrade designed to strengthen the hospital’s electrical systems.

The planned outage will take place from 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14 to 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. This work is required to complete upgrades to the hospital’s Automatic Transfer Switches, an important investment in maintaining reliable and resilient systems that support patient care.

Extensive coordination and planning have been undertaken to ensure patient safety remains the top priority throughout the process. Clinical teams, facilities staff, and regional partners have worked closely to minimize risk and maintain continuity of care during this period.

During the outage, South Muskoka Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department will operate at a reduced capacity and provide emergent care only. Where appropriate, Emergency Medical Services will redirect patients to Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, which will continue full emergency services during this time. This approach helps ensure timely access to care while allowing the necessary upgrades to be completed safely.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has implemented a comprehensive communications and mitigation plan, including coordination with paramedic services, municipal emergency management teams, police and fire services, regional hospitals and Home and Community Care partners. Should an unexpected external power interruption occur during the upgrade, contingency plans are in place to support critical services.

MAHC thanks patients, families, staff, physicians, first responders, and community partners for their understanding and cooperation as this important work is completed. These upgrades support MAHC’s commitment to providing safe, reliable, and high-quality care for the communities it serves.