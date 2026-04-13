Two Impaired Driving Incidents In Midland

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid impaired driving-related charges following two separate incidents last evening.

Late Saturday night on April 11, 2026, officers investigated a motor vehicle collision at Hugel Avenue and Queen Street in Midland. The driver of one involved vehicle failed to remain at the scene. Police were able to locate the driver, who displayed signs of alcohol impairment. A roadside breath test registered a fail, and the driver was arrested. Subsequent breath testing confirmed impairment by alcohol.

As a result, Klause Stalschuss, 55 years, of Midland, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 Milligrams of Alcohol

Dangerous Operation

Fail to Stop – Stop Sign

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 21, 2026.

Several hours later, officers responded to a disturbance involving several intoxicated individuals on Hugel Avenue. After clearing the scene, officers remained in the area due to safety concerns. Shortly thereafter, police observed a vehicle being operated at a high rate of speed with erratic movements. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver displayed signs of alcohol impairment. The driver was arrested, and breath testing later confirmed impairment by alcohol.

As a result, Derek Macphail, 22 years, of Tiny Township, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 Milligrams of Alcohol

Dangerous Operation

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor

Novice Driver – Blood Alcohol Above Zero

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 28, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of serious injury and death on Ontario roadways. Members of the public are urged to call 911 if they observe a suspected impaired driver.