The Third Annual TLDSB Arts Showcase

Trillium Lakelands District School Board staff, parents/guardians, and students are invited to celebrate student art at the third annual Arts Showcase, taking place in each region of the Board.

Earlier this year, students were challenged to select an expressive medium of visual or performative arts and work individually or collaboratively in a pair, small group, or whole class to create a piece of art. This year’s showcase challenged students to consider how they might create art from an eco-conscious lens, by using natural, recycled, repurposed, and/or materials already in school buildings. A broad collection of these pieces will be selected to be on display at the region showcases.

See the list of dates and locations below:

City of Kawartha Lakes

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: I.E. Weldon Secondary School (24 Weldon Road, Lindsay ON)

Muskoka

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: TLDSB Muskoka Education Centre (1271 Cedar Lane, Bracebridge ON)

Haliburton

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Fleming College – Haliburton Campus (297 College Drive, Haliburton ON)

If you have any questions, email info@tldsb.on.ca.