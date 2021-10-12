Huntsville OPP Lay Charges In Historical Sexual Assault Case Involving A Minor

Members of the Huntsville OPP and the Muskoka Crime Unit have charged a Midland resident with historical sexual offences against a minor.

In July 2021, police received information about a sexual assault of a minor that took place between 1994 and 1996 in Lake of Bays Township. As a result of the investigation, Ronald “Ron” Comber, a 71-year-old from Midland, was arrested and charged on October 11 with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CC):

Sexual Assault on a Person under 16 years of age, CC s.271 – three counts

Sexual Interference, CC s.151 – three counts

Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age, CC s.152

Comber is being held in custody pending a bail hearing today.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. If you believe you may have been a victim or have any information, please call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to contact Muskoka Victim Services at 1-844-762-9945 for immediate emotional and practical assistance.