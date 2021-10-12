Muskoka Heritage Place 2021 Events Postponed

It is with great sadness that Muskoka Heritage Place announces the annual Great Pumpkin Trail Hallowe’en event as well as the Portage Flyer Christmas will be postponed until 2022.

“To maintain the high standard of Covid-19 prevention that we have worked so hard to accomplish this past summer, Muskoka Heritage Place is unable to offer The Great Pumpkin Trail or our Portage Flyer Christmas event this year,” notes Ron Gostlin, Manager of Muskoka Heritage Place.

“These events have been well attended, and loved by the community for many years. Their success relies on the community getting together and gathering in tight spaces to trick or treat or share holiday cheer. To run these events during the pandemic and maintain a high standard of prevention, would mean the events would need to be drastically modified in capacity and duration, that we wouldn’t be able to provide the ‘supermagicated’ experience that everyone knows and loves.”

Muskoka Heritage Place is grateful for all the time travelling visitors who made us part of their spring, summer and fall and looks forward to seeing everyone return for the 2022 season.

