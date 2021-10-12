Driver Charged After Collision In Algonquin Provincial Park

Killaloe OPP say they responded to a single vehicle rollover collision involving a passenger car on Rock Lake Road near Highway 60 in Algonquin Provincial Park.

Police got the call on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 3:20 p.m.

The police investigation revealed the driver of the passenger car was travelling northbound on Rock Lake Road and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a rollover collision.

The 18-year-old driver from St. Thomas has been charged with Careless Driving contrary the Highway Traffic Act. A Provincial Offences Act notice was issued. There were no reported injuries. The vehicle was towed.