OPP Investigating A Residential Robbery In Penetanguishene

The OPP say they received a 911 call at 8:45 a.m. on October 12, 2021 from a Fox Street resident reporting a robbery had just occurred at his neighbours home.

Responding officers from Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded and began an investigation into the incident leading officers to be vigilant for a male and a female suspect in the occurrence.

Officers on patrol in the Fox and Burke Street area located and arrested the male suspect at 10:15 a.m. and are still searching for the female suspect who is known to police.

Investigators would like to advise the community that there is no threat to public safety at this time.