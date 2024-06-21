Huntsville OPP Charge Two People In Relation To Break And Enters

Huntsville OPP have charged two individuals with several offenses related to on-going investigations into break and enters in the Town of Huntsville and surrounding area.

Huntsville OPP, assisted by the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), have been investigating multiple break-ins at business locations in the Town of Huntsville during June 2024. On June 11th, 2024, the media was informed about these incidents and appealed for the public’s help.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged 22-year-old Dylan Bannister of Huntsville, ON with the following offenses:

· Break, Enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence – X 2

· Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence – X 2

· Failure to comply with undertaking – X 3

· Mischief Under $5000

· Theft Under $5000

· Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code

This accused was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice and has been remanded into custody.

Police have also charged 21-year-old Easton Childerhose, of Huntsville, with:

· Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence

· Fail to comply with probation order – X 2

This accused was released on an Undertaking with a future court date of July 30, 2024, in the Town of Bracebridge.

The investigation into the break and enters in Huntsville is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.