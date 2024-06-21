Huntsville Resident Charged By Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marine Unit was on the waters over the weekend ensuring all water users were operating in a safe manner.

On June 15, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit was patrolling the waters off Tobermory. They checked 10 boats/personal watercrafts along with 64 kayaks and canoes. One individual, a 39-year-old from Huntsville was charged with, operating human-powered pleasure craft without personal flotation device or lifejacket of appropriate size for each person on board.

On June 16, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP Marine unit was patrolling the waters off Tobermory. They checked 6 boats/personal watercrafts along with 44 kayaks and canoes. One individual a 26-year-old from Etobicoke was charged with, operating boat underway with unsealed container of liquor and warned with operating human-powered pleasure craft without personal flotation device or lifejacket of appropriate size for each person on board.

On June 17, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit was patrolling Georgian Bay when they came across a vessel in which the motor was not working. The OPP marine Unit towed the vessel back to the harbour.

This is a reminder to all vessel operators that if you are out on the water to ensure you have the proper life saving appliances (Personal Flotation Device/Lifejackets) on board as per the requirements as per Transport Canada. A human powered pleasure craft is defined as a watercraft that are not fitted with a motor. These include but are not limited to kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and rowboats. For more information on safety equipment requirements for your vessel see the Transport Canada website Transport Canada / Transports Canada.