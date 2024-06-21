Huntsville Festival Of The Arts June 22nd “En Plein Air Art Market” Moves Indoors Due To Weather

Due to this weekend’s inclement weather forecast, the En Plein Air Market, originally scheduled to run in River Mill Park on June 22 has been moved to Canvas Brewery located at 12 John St. The market will run from 10am-5pm indoors. Seventeen vendors will be on hand to display and sell their work. There will also be live music from Jack Gaughan and Adina V, Interactive activities by Hear Well Be Well and Red Pine Art Supplies, along with aerial demonstrations by Ascension Aerials.

The day will also still feature the popular En Plein Air painting event. Artists will be painting live in select downtown businesses including Cole Art Market, Cedar Canoe Books, Pharmasave, Soapstones, and Up North Games between the hours of 10am-3pm. At 4pm, these paintings will be included in a live auction at Canvas Brewery, with proceeds from the auction going to HfA’s Kareen Burns Scholarship supporting a student studying visual art in a post secondary institution or program. Note: the auction has moved from 5pm to 4pm to accommodate this new arrangement.

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS:

Helena Renwick ART | Painting

Craig Fairley Pottery | Ceramics

Lauren Todd Photography | Photography

Sylvia Kerschel ART | Painting

Catajjen Boxes and Boards | Wood

JWH Designs | Jewellery & Painting

Air Art & Nature’s Drama Art Studio | Mixed Media

Demi Ghinga | Mixed Media

Morgan House Wool Works | Fibre/Wool Painting

Hoda Nicholas | Painting

Painted House – Jennifer Alexis | Painting

Birchnotes Creative | Printmaking

Danielle Vishnever Fine Art | Painting

Nan Peters Designs | Painting

Brenda Behan Turnour | Painting

Live Painting By: Tom Doherty, Robin Walton, Sharon McKenzie, Helena Renwick, Sylvia Kerschl, Pamela Dey, Demi Ghinga, Pam Carnochan, Jennifer Alexis, Dawn Huddlestone, Cindy Keefe, and Catherine Luce.

While we would have much preferred to be outdoors in River Mill Park, we are thankful to Canvas Brewery and the merchants of downtown Huntsville for stepping up and giving the market an indoor home for the day.

For further information, please visit huntsvillefestival.ca or huntsvilleartcrawl.ca