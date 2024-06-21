Water Smart Day Takes Place June 22 At Couchiching Beach

With the arrival of summer just around the corner, the City of Orillia invites residents to join City lifeguards and summer day camp staff for an exciting Water Smart Day event at Couchiching Beach on June 22, 2024, from noon to 4 p.m.

“Living in a community surrounded by water is wonderful, but we also have to ensure our residents are water-smart and safe when enjoying our beautiful lakes,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “I encourage families to attend Water Smart Day on June 22. It’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy an afternoon out with free, fun activities while learning important water safety tips that can help save lives.”

Water Smart Day is a free event aimed to educate the community about drowning prevention and strategies to keep you and your family safe in and around the water. Enjoy playing water smart games, obstacle courses and field games, or check out the lifeguard demonstration and colouring station.

Should there be inclement weather in the forecast this event may be cancelled. Follow the City of Orillia’s Facebook page for updates.

“The objective of Water Smart Day is to educate the public on how to be safe around the water, thereby reducing the risk of drowning. We focus on teaching water safety in a fun and interactive way for those who come to the event,” said Javier Marroquin, Aquatics Coordinator “The event is also a great way to introduce the public to our waterfront lifeguard team.”

Couchiching Beach, located at Couchiching Beach Park, and Moose Beach, located at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park, open Friday, June 28, 2024 for the summer season. Lifeguards are on duty daily from noon to 5 p.m. at Couchiching Beach and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Moose Beach.

For more information, visit orillia.ca/beaches.