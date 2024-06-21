TLDSB 2024-2025 Balanced Budget Approved

Article by TLDSB

At the June 11 Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) Public Meeting of the Board, trustees approved the budget for the 2024-2025 school year of $264.8 million.

TLDSB is committed to a future where our students not only develop their competencies but thrive in their environment. It is important to TLDSB that the system continues to grow student knowledge, self-confidence, and resiliency, as these are key factors in leading a healthy, successful, and fulfilling life.

“As a system, a balanced budget is an essential component to operate effectively while meeting the two goals of student achievement and student and staff well-being within the TLDSB 2022-2027 Strategic Plan. I am incredibly proud of the work of the Finance Services team, superintendents, and trustees who have kept the work of the strategic direction in focus, while completely redesigning this new budget,” said director of education, Wes Hahn.

“This budget aims to continue the momentum of the gains in student achievement in recent years,” said Superintendent of Business Services, Tim Ellis. “To help ensure this and the growth TLDSB is experiencing, the classroom teaching staff adjustments within the budget reflect the anticipated changes in enrolment at each school.”

Trustees were presented with a breakdown of the financial amounts within the new Core Education Funds from the Ministry of Education, which are now broken out into six areas, including classroom staffing, learning resources, special education, school facilities, student transportation, and school board administration.

The final 2024-2025 Budget is available on the Public Sector Reports page on the Board’s website.