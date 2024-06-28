Huntsville Mayor And Council Re-Affirm Support For Muskoka Hospital Redevelopment Model

Today the CEO of Muskoka Algonquin Health Care (MAHC), Cheryl Harrison, and Board Chair, Dave Uffelman, gave an update on the Hospital Redevelopment to Huntsville Town Council at the General Committee meeting. Mayor and Council re-affirmed their support for the MAHC Hospital Redevelopment Model, for which the Provincial Government has made a preliminary funding commitment.

The Town of Huntsville, through the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Senior Town Staff, has been actively participating throughout the planning process as the future vision evolved for the two Muskoka hospital sites and healthcare system.

“The commitment from the Province provides an amazing opportunity to redevelop two hospital sites in Muskoka, which will offer expanded healthcare services for the communities in which they serve. We are confident that, along with the input received during the public consultation process, our communities will receive the high-quality healthcare that Muskoka needs,” notes Mayor Nancy Alcock. “From the very beginning we have been actively involved in this project. The ongoing community consultation that has taken place is imperative to get health care right in our region, and while we have been actively listening to these conversations, we have continued to advocate and dialogue with our stakeholders.”

The Town of Huntsville is committed to advocating for health and wellness services in our community and in Muskoka. The Town continues to work collaboratively with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) and our local share partners during our regions’ healthcare redevelopment project. The Town is pleased that MAHC has shown commitment to community consultation and taken the time necessary to explore the input received from the medical community and the public.

“The new regional healthcare model will transform health care delivery across the communities we serve, providing acute care across our region, both inside and outside the walls of our two hospital sites in Huntsville and Bracebridge. With our new approach to regional healthcare, we will preserve all existing services in our region and expand the services we provide in our communities,” says Cheryl Harrison, CEO of Muskoka Algonquin Health Care (MAHC).

MAHC plans to make their next submission on the proposed Hospital Redevelopment to The Ministry of Health later this year. The proposed regional healthcare model would include a doubling of existing emergency department capacities, expanding the combined square footage of the two hospital sites by 80 per cent overall, and expanding the services available.