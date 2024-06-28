CAA Study Reveals Over Half Of Ontario Drivers Have Witnessed Close Calls Caused By Distracted Driving

A new study conducted by CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) shows that over half of Ontario drivers (66 per cent) have witnessed a close-call collision or traffic violation caused by distracted driving.

For many Ontarians, those close calls are fueling safety concerns. Ninety-one per cent of drivers in the province feel somewhat or very concerned about distracted driving, a number that remains unchanged from 2023.

“Distracted driving continues to be a leading factor in collisions on highways and city roads,” says Michael Stewart, community relations consultant for CAA SCO. “We continue to raise awareness of the risks associated with using your mobile device or in-vehicle technology while driving.”

Distracted driving has a direct impact on road safety

Ontario’s ban on using hand-held devices while driving has been in effect since October 2009. Despite this ban, distracted driving is still a common sight on our roads. The survey found that 63 per cent of Ontario Drivers have been behind a driver in another vehicle who missed a traffic light change because that driver was distracted.

“It takes only a split second of inattention to cause a close call or even a tragic collision. Staying focused behind the wheel is not just a personal responsibility but a crucial act of safety for everyone on the road,” adds Stewart

The survey also found that 42 per cent of Ontario drivers stated that they had met the criteria for being distracted drivers in the past, with two per cent admitting to having been charged.

While there can be many distractions on the road, the top five most concerning distractions for those surveyed are:

Holding a mobile device Watching TV Making a video call Grooming Typing a destination into a GPS or navigation app.

“Safe driving requires focus and concentration. It is always best to set up your navigation system and send your text messages before driving,” says Stewart, “Using this technology while driving is simply not worth the risk of potential charges and the danger it poses to both the driver and others on the road.”

Ontarians believe fines and penalties remain the most effective methods to combat distracted driving

Ontario drivers can face a minimum fine of $615 up to $1,000, three demerit points and a three-day licence suspension for their first conviction of distracted driving. According to survey data, 60 per cent of drivers support increasing fines and penalties for distracted driving convictions – however, only 32 per cent were aware of all the penalties that come with your first conviction”

“As we continue to see a trend in these behaviours behind the wheel, we understand the public’s concern and desire for stronger repercussions,” says Stewart. “CAA SCO will continue to advocate for road safety through education and community member insights to help us create safer roads for all.”

For more information, please visit www.caasco.com/distracted.