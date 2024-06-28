Muskoka Crime Unit Needs Your Help Identifying Suspect In Relation To Historical Investigation

The Muskoka Crime Unit is asking for the publics help with identifying a suspect in relation to a historical investigation.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is continuing their investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in July 2015 in the town of Huntsville, ON, after the victim, who was seven years old at the time of the offense, came forward in October of 2023. An OPP sketch artist assisted the investigation by working with the victim and created a likeness of the suspect. Police are concerned that there may be more victims and are asking the public to have another look at the sketch, and call with any information.

Your information could be the key in solving this crime, if you recognize this person in the sketch, please call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed. You can report a sexual assault by calling the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency. If you do not want to make a report to police or need time and support to make that decision, there are community partners available to help. Ontario 211 provides information on Ontario’s community, social, health-related and government services. Simply call 2-1-1 or visit 211ontario.ca for more information.