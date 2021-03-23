Huntsville Man Charged For Yelling And Making Threats With A Knife

The Huntsville OPP has arrested and charged a 37-year-old Huntsville man with causing a disturbance and weapons offences.

On March 22, 2021 at just before 11 p.m., Huntsville OPP were called to a male identified as Justin Snow causing a disturbance and carrying a pocket knife in his hand at the corner of Main Street West and Centre Street outside the Canada Post Office.

The male was yelling and making threats.

Officers arrived at the Main Street West and Centre Street location at 10:55 p.m. finding an intoxicated, Justin Snow. The male was non complaint with officer’s request and commands in the initial attempts to arrest and take Snow into custody.

Police said the male was eventually arrested without incident and found to be possession of a pocket/x-acto knife with a 6 inch blade.

Police have seized the pocket/x-acto knife and Justin Snow has been charged with:

– Causing a disturbance

– Carrying a concealed weapon

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Mr. Snow was released from custody on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear on May 19, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information, or has video footage including, dash camera, or home security video footage involving this incident to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.