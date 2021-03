On March 22, 2021 the West Parry Sound Detachment OPP responded to an extortion and harassment complaint.

As a result of the investigation, Cathleen Bodnarchuk, 47 years-of-age of Muskoka Lakes Township, Ontario was arrested and charged with Extortion and Criminal harassment.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 29, 2021.