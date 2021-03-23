“This Win Is Mind-Blowing” Coldwater Resident Wins $100,000

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Matthew Huntley of Coldwater. Matthew matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the February 10, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

Matthew says he is a regular lottery player. “My favourite games are LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX. I always play ENCORE,” the 30-year-old father shared.

Matthew says the morning he discovered his big win, he was joking around about winning the lottery. “I checked my tickets using the OLG Lottery App and saw $100,000 on the screen,” he said.

He told his sister about his big win right away. “She is 8 months pregnant and was so excited for me that it induced her labour! Both mom and daughter are happy and healthy!” he smiled.

Matthew plans to pay some bills and put a down payment on a house for his family. “I will also buy a new car,” he said.

“This win is mind-blowing. It’s a wonderful blessing after the challenging year we’ve had.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Bayfield Street in Barrie.