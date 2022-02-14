Huntsville/Lake Of Bays Fire Department’s Launches 2022 Volunteer Recruitment

Calling all Huntsville and Lake of Bay residents, if you don’t protect your community, who will? That’s the big question the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department wants you to think about as they launch their annual volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign today.

“Volunteering as a firefighter is a great way to serve your community and truly make a difference,” says Paul Calleja, Training Officer. “Successful applicants will have the opportunity to be apart of a dynamic team that protects the lives, well-being and property of Huntsville and Lake of Bays residents.”

Residents interested in applying are invited to attend an online information session Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:00pm on Zoom with the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department. The session will highlight what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter, training expectations, the application process and participant questions. Participants can also submit questions in advance to myhuntsville.ca. The zoom link will be posted on huntsville.ca/JoinFire closer to the date.

For more information about becoming a Huntsville/Lake of Bays volunteer firefighter and to submit your application visit huntsville.ca/JoinFire. Applications are due no later than 4pm on March 4, 2022, so don’t wait and apply today!