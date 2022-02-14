COVID-19 Outbreaks At RVH Over

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreaks on the Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit (ISU) and the Specialized Seniors Care Unit over.

The outbreak on ISU was declared over last week and the Specialized Seniors Care Unit today.

Units are once again open to transfers and new admissions as well as visitors, following RVH’s visitor policy and protocols which can be found at https://www.rvh.on.ca/patients-visitors/.