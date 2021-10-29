Huntsville Lake Of Bays Fire Department Seeks Input On Fire Services

The Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department is seeking public feedback on fire services in our community as part of the Fire Department’s Master Plan.

“As our communities continue to grow, it is integral that our fire services continue to meet the needs of the area,” says Fire Chief Rob Collins. “We want to know what is important to our residents with respect to our services and where improvements can be made.”

The Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department operates five fire stations throughout both Huntsville and Lake of Bays and responds to an average of 700 incidents per year, which include firefighting, auto extrication, rescues and medical calls.

“Many of our mandates and operations revolve around emergency services and community safety, but we also focus on outreach and public assistance for non-emergency responses such as smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” notes Collins. “The fire service review is a great opportunity to provide community awareness about what we do and garner feedback on what the community wants to see implemented.”

The Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Service Review Survey will help guide operations for the 10-year Master Plan and residents are encouraged to provide public feedback until November 30, 2021 at myhuntsville.ca.

For more information on the Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department visit Huntsville.ca or Lakeofbays.on.ca

For more information on the Fire Service Review and Master Plan please visit myhuntsville.ca.