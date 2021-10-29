Soldiers’ Mask-erade Gala Goes Live At 7 p.m. Tonight

The 20th Annual Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala presented by Northern Birch Boutique will start at 7 p.m. tonight.

Soldiers’ virtual Mask-erade is supporting critical care for the Hospital and the community it serves. A special announcement from the Foundation will further the discussion on the future of healthcare, a historic gift is recognized and inspiring stories from the Soldiers team and its patients will be featured throughout the evening.

The Mask-erade Gala also boasts plenty of fun for all ages. A performance by The Illusionist Lucas Wilson sponsored by Royal ProResp, a cocktail class sponsored by Erin K. Watson Law and Georgian Bay Spirit Co. are just a few entertainment pieces viewers can look forward to. Pumpkin carving, mask designing and costume contests sponsored by Wes Brennan Construction will be highlighted on the Foundation’s Facebook page.

“While we are eager to return to in-person events, we are so grateful for the continued support of our community in making this event a success.” said Hunter Markle, Development Officer of Annual Giving with the OSMH Foundation. “The team here at Soldiers’, our Gala Committee, and sponsors have worked hard to bring all elements of this evening together and we can’t wait to share with you!”

The excitement continues after gala as the Grand Prize Draw for this month’s 50/50 winner will be announced tonight at 9 p.m. The jackpot is sitting at over $23,000 and counting. There’s still time to purchase tickets by visiting Soldiers5050.ca.