COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmed At RVH

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its Transitional Care Unit (TCU). Three patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been moved to RVH’s designated COVID unit.

All patients on the unit have been swab tested, are safely quarantining in their rooms and are being monitored closely for symptoms. All patients on the unit are on droplet/contact isolation and will be re-tested within the next week, or earlier if they develop symptoms. Patients who have been previously discharged from the unit will be contacted by public health and advised to self-isolate in their homes. The unit is closed to new admissions and transfers. No visitors are permitted.

“The health and safety of staff, physicians, patients and our community remains our top priority and we are working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and our Occupational Health team to conduct a full contact tracing investigation to determine the source of the exposure and risk to other patients and members of our team on the unit,” says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO.

RVH has implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. As a further precaution, all staff who have recently provided direct patient care on the unit will be tested.