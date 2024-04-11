Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Announces 2024 Summer Season

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is back for its 32nd summer season of concerts and events. As Muskoka’s largest arts organization, HfA is proud to unveil a diverse array of performances and events that promise to wrap audiences in comfort and delight. This year’s summer theme is “WE GOT YOU COVERED”– From soothing cover tunes to heartwarming comedic acts, to big events, our lineup caters to every taste, offering a cozy refuge from the ordinary.

Returning favourites include none other than the legendary Jim Cuddy, and Celtic sweethearts Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy. Both Cuddy and MacMaster are multiple Juno Award winners, and members of the order of Canada. And, after

two sold out shows last summer, CHOIR!CHOIR!CHOIR! returns for back to back nights of giant sing-a-longs.

HFA brings the very best cover bands to this season’s lineup with incredible musicians to bring a truly unique take on your favourite songs. The first of the season is The Piano Men, Jim Witter’s musical celebration of the 1970’s- year by year, hit by hit- from the songbooks of Billy Joel and Elton John. Next up it’s Dwayne Gretzky, A dynamic Canadian supergroup, whose genre-spanning performances and musical prowess redefine cover bands. Classical music fans will love Some Enchanted Evening- a celebration of classic and contemporary musicals hosted by CBC-Radio host Julie Nesrallah, crossover baritone Gino Quilico, and legendary pianist/composer David Warrack. And in July, Art of Time Ensemble transforms the iconic “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” into a kaleidoscopic masterpiece, blending classical and popular music seamlessly.

Travel through time this summer with Classic Albums LIve: Led Zeppelin II. Classic Albums Live Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage – note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians. Moving ahead a few years, 80s fans will love Dreaming of the 80’s: a nostalgic sonic journey with Kevin Hearn of the Barenaked Ladies and violinist Hugh Marsh. Relive iconic 80’s tunes live! Moving the needle a little farther in time, fans from the late 80s and early 90s won’t want to miss Junkhouse! Junkhouse emerged from the Canadian rock scene in the late

1980s, quickly establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the world of alternative rock.

Programming will also continue to venture into alternative venues. Garret T. Willie, blues virtuoso, graces the stage at Etwell Concert Series—an outdoor covered venue in the lush forests near Huntsville. Feel the blues vibes, savor oven-baked pizza, and let the music ignite your soul in this quintessential Muskoka experience. Hillside Farm will once again host MORE BARN: The Music of Neil Young, spearheaded by Tobin Spring. The farm will also host Shania Twink, your new favourite all queer country cover band, and local artist Christina Hutt pays homage to one of music’s most unique voices in the rustic ambiance of Hillside

Farm’s barn in The Spirit of Patsy Cline.

Other Local Artists to be featured this season include an intimate candlelit solo performance by piano virtuouso Kyung-A Lee at the Algonquin Theatre, and Living on Muskoka Time with musician Sean Cotton (aka Mr. Muskoka). Cotton presents a multi media concert full of songs and stories inspired by Muskoka and the people who live here. Other local artists to be featured this year include several musicians playing in the popular Music at Noon Series, (now in its 24th year!) running July 15-19. Comedy fans won’t want to miss Girl’s Nite Out, featuring an all-female comedy night with Elvira Kurt and friends. Fridays of the long weekends will feature Yuk Yuk’s On Tour at Canvas Brewery. Sip on craft brews and indulge in laughter as Yuk Yuk’s brings top-notch comedians to tickle your funny bone.

There are many community events to enjoy throughout the summer season. The 2024 season will see the return of the popular Nuit Blanche North: a one-night multi-arts street festival that takes over downtown. One June 29, the beloved bathtub derby DOCK FEST returns to the Downtown Docks this summer as well.The season also sees the return of Movie on the Docks: a boat-in movie experience where films are shown on a double-sided screen, and audiences can either watch from the water or on shore. This year Movie on the Docks will take place on the Saturday of each long weekend. On June 21, HfA celebrates

National Indigenous Peoples Day at River Mill Park, featuring cultural performances and activities that honor the heritage and contributions of Indigenous peoples. It will also mark the return of the Huntsville ART CRAWL in June, including the extremely popular Canoe Murals, this year featuring the work of Emily Carr. The En Plein Air Art Market returns for it’s second year: an

open air market on June 22 featuring local artists and live painting in River Mill Park Huntsville celebrates love and diversity in all it’s forms with the first annual Cottage Country Drag Festival! Catch a Drag King Show at Canvas Brewery, a Drag Queen Show at Algonquin Theatre, and a glamorous Drag Brunch on Sunday! Get ready for a dazzling escape where the art of drag meets the serenity of cottage life. It’s a weekend you won’t want to miss!

The summer ends with a month long installation of Scared Strength: Indigenous Ribbon Skirts, a celebration and honouring of ribbon skirts curated by Joyce Jonathan Crone at the HFA Studio during the month of September.

“The theme of our summer season is We Got You Covered” says Dan Watson, Executive Director of Huntsville Festival of the Arts. “We aim to present a diverse menu of tasty artistic dishes that entertain, enrich, delight and showcase our beautiful region. We also strive to keep our programming financially accessible by offering free or low-cost events, discounted seniors and youth to most of our shows.”

Tickets for the general public will be on sale starting on May 2nd at 10am. Those who want to get to the front of the line can purchase a “Friend of the Festival” membership which gives them advance access to tickets starting April 11th. Memberships also offer discounts of 15% on all Festival shows and many other perks. Memberships are available for purchase immediately.

Once purchased, Friends can purchase tickets to summer shows by visiting huntsvillefestival.ca or by calling the box office at 705-789-4975.

Huntsville Festival of the Arts is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, members and government funders. To learn more about these supporters, or to see the exceptional line-up of concerts, shows and performances

or to purchase tickets online, please visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca.

2024 Huntsville Festival of the Arts Summer Programming

– Huntsville ART CRAWL | June 1-30 | Downtown Huntsville

– Emily Carr Canoe Murals | June 10-15 | River Mill Park

– National Indigenous Peoples Day | June 21 @ 4pm| River Mill Park

– En Plein Air Art Market | June 22 | 10am-4pm | River Mill Park

– Yuk Yuk’s On Tour | June 28, August 2, August 30 @ 8pm | Canvas Brewing

– Dockfest | June 29 @ 10am-4pm | Town Docks

– Movie on the Docks | June 29, August 3, August 31 @ 9pm | Town Docks

– The Piano Men | July 4 @ 8 pm | Algonquin Theatre

-Dwayne Gretzky | July 5 & 6 @ 8pm | Algonquin Theatre

-Living on Muskoka Time | July 11 @ 8pm | Algonquin Theatre

– Girl’s Nite Out | July 12 @ 8pm | Algonquin Theatre

– Some Enchanted Evening | July 13 @ 8pm | Algonquin Theatre

– Garret T. Willie | July 14 @3pm | Etwell Concert Series

– Music at Noon Series | July 15-19 @ 12pm | Trinity United Church

– Junkhouse | July 18 @ 8pm | Algonquin Theatre

– Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy | July 19 @ 8pm | Algonquin Theatre

– Nuit Blanche North | July 20 | 8pm-2am | Downtown Huntsville

– Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band | July 23 @ 8pm | Algonquin Theatre

– Cottage Country Drag Festival | July 26-28 | Various Times | Downtown Huntsville

– HfA Music & Dance Camp | July 29-August 2 |HfA Studio & Algonquin Theatre

– More Barn: The Music of Neil Young | July 29 & 30 @ 8pm | Hillside Farm

– Shania Twink | July 31 @ 8pm | Hillside Farm

– The Spririt of Patsy Cline | August 1 @ 8 pm | Hillside Farm

– Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin 2 | August 8 @ 8pm | Algonquin Theatre

– Dreaming of the 80s | August 9 @ 8pm | Algonquin Theatre

– Kyung-A Lee | August 10 @ 8pm | Algonquin Theatre

– Choir! Choir! Choir! | August 16 & 17 @ 8pm | Algonquin Theatre

– Jim Cuddy | August 9 @ 8pm | Algonquin Theatre

– Sacred Strength: An Indigenous Ribbon Skirt Installation | September 1-30 | HfA Studio