OPP Arrest Midland Resident For Stealing From The OPP Detachment

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded at 6:33 pm April 8, 2024, to a report of an individual on foot playing “chicken” with vehicular traffic in the intersection of King Street and Heritage Drive, Midland.

Attending officers located an intoxicated individual and made an arrest under the Liquor Licence and Control Act who was then transported and lodged in the Detachment cells to sober up.

Shortly after 11:00 am April 9, 2024, the well rested individual was released from the cells and promptly attended the Detachment public entrance and unlawfully removed items from a road safety partners fund display containing food stuffs.

The Tyler Copegog 21-years of no fixed address Midland was located and arrested at a nearby business and charged criminally with Theft Under $5000 and further with Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 23, 2024.