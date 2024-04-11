Mischiefs In Haliburton County Has OPP Looking For Tips

The Haliburton Highlands OPP are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for mischiefs which have occurred at an educational facility in Haliburton County.

There have been two reported incidents of graffiti type damage to the educational facility over the last week. Haliburton Highlands OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. Anyone with information regarding these incidents, are asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be provided through the Crime Stopper’s website by visiting https://www.khcrimestoppers.com/