Township Of Muskoka Lakes To Celebrate Earth Day On April 22

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22nd each year and is a key time for community members to unite and make a positive impact on the environment. Many municipalities across Canada are being proactive and taking bold steps to be part of the ecological transition to create a healthier environment for their citizens.

In addition to the development of climate mitigation and adaptation plans, and ongoing efforts to ensure appropriate waterfront development, the Township of Muskoka Lakes is encouraging community members to participate in Earth Day once again.

“Year over year, Earth Day is a great reminder of the importance of taking action to celebrate and protect our earth, not only on April 22nd, but everyday,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “As we continue to face environmental challenges around the world, the small things in communities like ours will have a great impact on the environment and driving ecological transition.”

On Monday April 22nd, the Township is inviting the community to participate in one of two clean up events:

10:00 am – Meet at Hanna Park in Port Carling; or 1:00 pm – Meet at the Precambrian Shield Parking Lot in Bala.

If you can’t make one of the community clean up events, the Township is partnering with the District of Muskoka on their Clean Muskoka Together initiative. This Muskoka-wide community litter cleanup program is available year-round and provides volunteers with all the tools they need to help keep Muskoka beautiful. Clean up kits include: gloves, recycling bags and specially marked garbage bags. For more information on how to register for the program, visit Clean Muskoka Together.

Free compost will once again be available for pick up at the Patterson, Glen Orchard and Ranwood Public Works yards, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, Monday – Friday.

Earth Day is a day dedicated to bringing awareness to the various environmental challenges that our planet faces. By saving water and energy, reducing pollution, recycling, and protecting our animals, trees and plants, we are making our world a happier and healthier place to live.

For more information on environmental programs and projects, please visit the Earth Day Canada website.