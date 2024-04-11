Earth Day Compost Giveaway In Lake Of Bays

The Annual Compost Giveaway is happening again in Lake of Bays! On Earth Day, April 22, 2024, starting at 10 am, you can pick up free, quality compost at four locations in the municipality:

Lake of Bays Community Centre Arena, Baysville (10 University St)

Dorset Seniors Centre (5025 Muskoka Road 117)

Interlaken Old Firehall (2309 Limberlost Rd)

Dwight Branch Public Library Parking Lot (1014 Dwight Beach Rd)

In partnership with the District Municipality of Muskoka and the Township, the compost will be available until supplies last. This compost is a direct result of Muskoka residents participating in the green bin program.

Residents are reminded that it is first come, first serve. Please bring your own containers and shovels. For best results, it’s recommended to mix the compost with 60% topsoil and 40% compost.