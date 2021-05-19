Human Remains Found In Gravenhurst, OPP Say No Confirmation Of Who

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 shortly before 3 p.m., Bracebridge OPP were called after a hiker discovered human remains in the Gravenhurst area of a trailer park.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is being led by the Muskoka Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and assisted by OPP Forensic Identification Service Unit (FISU) in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario (OCCO) and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).

The name of the person has not been released.

There is no threat to public safety at this time. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this matter or any crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.