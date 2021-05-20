Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Collision On Novar Road

On May 18, 2021, at 10:15 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a collision on Novar Road.

Police investigation revealed the driver, Katie Eastaugh, 20 years-of-age of McMurrich-Monteith Township had been drinking and was subsequently arrested and charged with:

Adult operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Adult Novice Driver – Blood Alcohol Level above zero,

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday July 22, 2021, in Sundridge, Ontario.