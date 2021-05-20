18th Impaired Driver Of The Year Charged By Almaguin Highlands OPP

On Wednesday May 19, 2021 at 2:50 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a single vehicle collision on Pickerel and Jack Lake road.

Further investigation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was completed and as a result the driver, Meaghan Cameron 37 years-of-age of Armour Township (TWP), Ontario was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday July 22, 2021 in Sundridge, Ontario.